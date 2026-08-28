Saudi deputy FM receives foreign minister of Guinea-Bissau

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Fatoumata Jau on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah on Friday.

During the meeting, they explored ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on X.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Fareed bin Saad Al-Shahri, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ branch in the Makkah Region.