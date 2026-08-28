What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Art of Gathering’

Author: Priya Parker

In an era dominated by digital hyper-connectivity, physical spaces where humans interact feel more meaningful than ever.

Yet corporate boardrooms, international summits, and many other events leave participants feeling uninspired or disconnected.

In “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters,” conflict resolution expert and group facilitator Priya Parker argues that our collective approach to coming together is fundamentally broken. And she offers a compelling blueprint to address that.

Parker draws on examples from social and corporate life, arguing that all social gatherings — weddings, corporate meetings, and international forums included — should deliver the connection people desire.

Parker’s persuasion lies in redirecting attention to the human element. In a market-driven world, our gatherings are obsessively focused on logistics — the venue, the catering, the technological setups — while neglecting the fundamental human element. She believes we rely on outdated etiquette rather than designing experiences with an active purpose.

While the book offers practical tips on making connections and socializing for all scenarios, it sometimes feels as though Parker is overlooking the nature of social dynamics.

I believe her advice is too structured for casual, informal social gatherings, where the value lies exactly in the unstructured, natural flow of human communication, unlike corporate life, which is characterized by planning and design.

Overall, though, the book gently reminds us of the value of seeking purpose in human connection, regardless of the setting.

Written with academic rigor based on corporate case studies and personal anecdotes, “The Art of Gathering” is an interesting read for anyone tasked with bringing people together.