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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Toward a Free Economy’ by Aditya Balasubramanian

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Toward a Free Economy’ by Aditya Balasubramanian
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Updated 28 August 2026 22:47
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Toward a Free Economy’ by Aditya Balasubramanian

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Toward a Free Economy’ by Aditya Balasubramanian
Updated 28 August 2026 22:47
Arab News
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Neoliberalism is routinely characterized as an antidemocratic, expert-driven project aimed at insulating markets from politics, devised in the North Atlantic and projected on the rest of the world.

Revising this understanding, “Toward a Free Economy” shows how economic conservatism emerged and was disseminated in a postcolonial society consistent with the logic of democracy.

Twelve years after the British left India, a Swatantra (“Freedom”) Party came to life. It encouraged Indians to break with the Indian National Congress Party, which spearheaded the anticolonial nationalist movement and now dominated Indian democracy.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

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