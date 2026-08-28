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More than 100 competitors set for Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack opener

The opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack completed its practice sessions on Friday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the official racing on Saturday. (Supplied)
The opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack completed its practice sessions on Friday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the official racing on Saturday. (Supplied)
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Updated 28 August 2026 23:29
Arab News
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More than 100 competitors set for Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack opener

More than 100 competitors set for Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack opener
  • Of a total of 107 male and female competitors who registered for the round, 74 passed technical scrutineering to qualify for competition across 11 categories
Updated 28 August 2026 23:29
Arab News
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JEDDAH: The opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack completed its practice sessions on Friday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the official racing on Saturday.

Administrative checks and technical scrutineering were held on Thursday to ensure participating cars met the required technical and safety standards. A drivers’ photo session was also held.

Of a total of 107 male and female competitors who registered for the round, 74 passed technical scrutineering to qualify for competition across 11 categories, in addition to the Ladies Cup.

Friday’s program began with a mandatory drivers’ briefing, attended by race officials and stewards, during which competition regulations, procedures and safety requirements were reviewed.

Free practice followed, with one session held for each category. The sessions allowed drivers to further familiarize themselves with the circuit, assess their cars and refine their braking points and racing lines ahead of the competitive runs.

Competition will resume on Saturday, with the first competitive run scheduled for 4 p.m. and the second at 7:45 p.m.

Competitors will aim to record the fastest possible time, with the final classification in each category determined by the fastest time recorded across the two runs.

The round will conclude at midnight with a podium ceremony and awards presentation for the winners in the various categories.

The Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack is an individual motorsport competition in which drivers complete a designated course within the circuit against the clock.

Unlike conventional circuit racing, competitors do not start together or compete through overtaking. Instead, each driver’s position is determined by their recorded lap time while following the prescribed route and complying with safety regulations.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Saudi Toyota Championship

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