Pakistan army chief vows to enhance strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir this week reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s longstanding strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, state media reported, as Islamabad eyes enhancing its defense and economic relations with Riyadh even further.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have sought to further enhance their brotherly relations by strengthening cooperation in defense, economic, investment and other domains. The two nations signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement in September 2025, which stipulates that an attack against one country will be seen as an attack against both.

As regional tensions persist due to the United States and Iran conflict, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) earlier this month. The agreement stipulates that an attack against any one nation will be regarded as an attack against all three.

Munir met Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

“The COAS [chief of army staff] highlighted the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the longstanding strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries,” state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, APP said. It added that Al-Fadley appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

The Saudi minister also expressed his desire to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of agriculture and environmental sustainability, APP added.

Al-Fadley met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Sharif said the Makkah defense pact sent a message of unity and peace across the region, and that it brought Islamabad, Ankara and Riyadh closer to each other.

Pakistan considers Saudi Arabia a vital regional and economic ally. The Kingdom has bailed Islamabad out of its financial crises over the decades and is the top source of foreign remittances for the country, with over 2.5 million Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia.