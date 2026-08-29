Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say

MOSCOW: Three ​people have been killed and ‌nine ‌injured ​in ‌a ⁠Ukrainian ​drone attack ⁠in the Russian Belgorod ⁠region, ‌local ‌authorities ​said ‌on their ‌Telegram channel.

Three of ‌the injured are in ⁠a ⁠serious condition, the authorities said.