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Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say

Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say
Smoke rises in the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel
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Updated 29 August 2026 11:04
Reuters
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Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say

Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say
Updated 29 August 2026 11:04
Reuters
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MOSCOW: Three ​people have been killed and ‌nine ‌injured ​in ‌a ⁠Ukrainian ​drone attack ⁠in the Russian Belgorod ⁠region, ‌local ‌authorities ​said ‌on their ‌Telegram channel.
Three of ‌the injured are in ⁠a ⁠serious condition, the authorities said.

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