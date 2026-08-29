MOSCOW: Three people have been killed and nine injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian Belgorod region, local authorities said on their Telegram channel.
Three of the injured are in a serious condition, the authorities said.
Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say
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Updated 29 August 2026 11:04
Three killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities say
MOSCOW: Three people have been killed and nine injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian Belgorod region, local authorities said on their Telegram channel.