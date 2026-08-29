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KSrelief boosts safe water supply in Gaza

KSrelief boosts safe water supply in Gaza
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The project will provide about 500,000 liters of safe drinking water per day. (SPA)
KSrelief boosts safe water supply in Gaza
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The project will provide about 500,000 liters of safe drinking water per day. (SPA)
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Updated 29 August 2026 15:37
SPA
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KSrelief boosts safe water supply in Gaza

KSrelief boosts safe water supply in Gaza
  • Project will benefit nearly 100,000 people in displacement camps
Updated 29 August 2026 15:37
SPA
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GAZA: Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently launched a project to provide safe drinking water in the Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing campaign to support the Palestinian people.

The project will provide about 500,000 liters of safe drinking water per day, distributed by water tankers to displacement camps, benefiting nearly 100,000 people.

At a launch ceremony, representatives of international organizations, the local community and entities involved in the water sector watched a documentary highlighting the project and its contribution to strengthening water security in the Gaza Strip.

The scheme expands Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza. KSrelief previously implemented a project to establish four water desalination plants in Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah governorates.

The new project will help mitigate the impact of the extensive damage caused to water and sanitation systems and the reduced capacity to operate wells and desalination plants.

Saudi Arabia is committed to improving living conditions for people in the Gaza Strip through the provision of safe drinking water and helping to create suitable conditions for recovery.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Gaza

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