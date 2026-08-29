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Afghan activist blocked from UK study after winning Oxford place

Aisha Khurram has advocated for Afghan women’s right to education on the international stage. (UNHCR)
Aisha Khurram has advocated for Afghan women’s right to education on the international stage. (UNHCR)
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Updated 29 August 2026 18:24
Arab News
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Afghan activist blocked from UK study after winning Oxford place

Afghan activist blocked from UK study after winning Oxford place
  • Aisha Khurram, 27, from Kabul, was offered a place on a master’s course in diplomatic studies at Oxford in May
Updated 29 August 2026 18:24
Arab News
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LONDON: An Afghan human rights activist who survived the Taliban and rebuilt her education after fleeing Afghanistan has been prevented from going to the UK to take up a place at Oxford University.

Aisha Khurram, 27, from Kabul, was offered a place on a master’s course in diplomatic studies at Oxford in May, two months after the UK government introduced an “emergency brake” on visas for nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Cameroon and Sudan.

Khurram is among 15 Afghans offered places at Oxford this academic year, according to freedom of information data cited by The Independent, with many expected to be unable to begin their studies because of the visa restrictions.

“I survived the Taliban. I survived displacement. I had to rebuild my education and I had to get an offer from one of the most prestigious universities in the world,” Khurram told The Independent.

She said that she was ultimately prevented from taking up the opportunity because she held an Afghan passport.

Khurram fled Afghanistan in September 2021 while completing her final semester at Kabul University after being warned of potential risks to her safety because of her work as the first female Afghan youth representative to the UN in 2019.

After reaching Germany through Iran, she obtained academic records from Kabul University and completed her bachelor’s degree at Bard College Berlin on a scholarship for Afghan students.

She has since worked with the UN to help Afghan girls pursue higher education through alternative pathways as the Taliban restricts women and girls’ access to education.

The Universities of Sanctuary network has criticized the visa restrictions, saying they risk blocking talented students from conflict-affected countries from accessing UK universities.

Oxford said it remained committed to helping students from crisis-affected backgrounds take up their places.

The UK government said that the measures were necessary to strengthen border security and reduce pressure on the asylum system, while insisting it remained committed to welcoming “the brightest talent.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban

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