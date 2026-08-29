‘No bigger stage’: Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi during Showdown Week

ABU DHABI: Power Slap has announced that the main event for Power Slap 25 Presented By Monster Energy on Oct. 23 at the Space42 Arena will be a super heavyweight title rematch between Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes and Dumpling.

The event, marking the third consecutive year Power Slap has staged a live marquee event in Abu Dhabi, will stream live and free to a global audience on Power Slap’s YouTube channel.

The main event features almost 800 pounds on the Power Slap stage in a super heavyweight title rematch over a year in the making. The two giants last faced off in an epic five-round title match at Power Slap 13 in June 2025 during International Fight Week, where Da Hawaiian Hitman won the super heavyweight title through a majority decision.

Since their first match back at Power Slap 13, Da Hawaiian Hitman has gone on to defend his belt against the No.1 ranked super heavyweight, Makini Manu. Dumpling is coming off a stellar knockout victory at Power Slap 22 in Serbia, where he bested David Zales, another super heavyweight slap-fighting legend. Dumpling is one of the most recognized superstars in Power Slap and was the first slap fighter that founder Dana White noticed when he decided to launch the sport.

“There is no bigger stage in combat sports than Abu Dhabi, and there is no bigger title match that we can bring to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week than the super heavyweight rematch between Da Hawaiian Hitman and Dumpling”, said Frank Lamicella, CEO of Power Slap.

In the co-main event, a lightweight showdown will take place between No.1 ranked and former lightweight title challenger Dakota McGregor (3-2, 3 KOs) and No.3 ranked Reiley Montoya. Both fighters look to cement their place in the lightweight division as potential future title challengers to undefeated lightweight champion Robert Trujillo. McGregor and Montoya are known for their knockout power and resilience.

Also on the main card, undefeated Louis Robinson (2-0, 2 KOs) from the UK, ranked No.8 in the heavyweight division, takes on India’s Jujhar Singh (1-0), one of the biggest Power Slap stars from the country. In a middleweight showdown, Slovakia’s Peter Truchlik (2-1, No.5 LHW) meets Estonia’s Merlis Muusikus (2-2).