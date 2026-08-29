You are here

  • Home
  • ‘No bigger stage’: Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi during Showdown Week

‘No bigger stage’: Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi during Showdown Week

‘No bigger stage’: Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi during Showdown Week
Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes will face Dumpling at Power Slap 25 on Oct. 23 in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfq7s

Updated 29 August 2026 18:33
Ali Khaled
Follow

‘No bigger stage’: Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi during Showdown Week

‘No bigger stage’: Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi during Showdown Week
  • Super heavyweight title rematch between Dayne ‘Da Hawaiian Hitman’ Viernes and Dumpling will take place on Oct. 23 at Space42 Arena
Updated 29 August 2026 18:33
Ali Khaled
Follow

ABU DHABI: Power Slap has announced that the main event for Power Slap 25 Presented By Monster Energy on Oct. 23 at the Space42 Arena will be a super heavyweight title rematch between Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes and Dumpling.

The event, marking the third consecutive year Power Slap has staged a live marquee event in Abu Dhabi, will stream live and free to a global audience on Power Slap’s YouTube channel. 

The main event features almost 800 pounds on the Power Slap stage in a super heavyweight title rematch over a year in the making. The two giants last faced off in an epic five-round title match at Power Slap 13 in June 2025 during International Fight Week, where Da Hawaiian Hitman won the super heavyweight title through a majority decision.

Since their first match back at Power Slap 13, Da Hawaiian Hitman has gone on to defend his belt against the No.1 ranked super heavyweight, Makini Manu. Dumpling is coming off a stellar knockout victory at Power Slap 22 in Serbia, where he bested David Zales, another super heavyweight slap-fighting legend. Dumpling is one of the most recognized superstars in Power Slap and was the first slap fighter that founder Dana White noticed when he decided to launch the sport.

“There is no bigger stage in combat sports than Abu Dhabi, and there is no bigger title match that we can bring to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week than the super heavyweight rematch between Da Hawaiian Hitman and Dumpling”, said Frank Lamicella, CEO of Power Slap.

In the co-main event, a lightweight showdown will take place between No.1 ranked and former lightweight title challenger Dakota McGregor (3-2, 3 KOs) and No.3 ranked Reiley Montoya. Both fighters look to cement their place in the lightweight division as potential future title challengers to undefeated lightweight champion Robert Trujillo. McGregor and Montoya are known for their knockout power and resilience. 

Also on the main card, undefeated Louis Robinson (2-0, 2 KOs) from the UK, ranked No.8 in the heavyweight division, takes on India’s Jujhar Singh (1-0), one of the biggest Power Slap stars from the country. In a middleweight showdown, Slovakia’s Peter Truchlik (2-1, No.5 LHW) meets Estonia’s Merlis Muusikus (2-2).

Topics: Power Slap Abu Dhabi Showdown Week

Related

Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week
Sport

Power Slap 25 set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week

Power Slap 16 will be streamed live and free worldwide via the promotion’s YouTube channel. supplied
Sport

‘Wolverine’ defends title against ‘Klingbeil’ as Power Slap returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC showdown week

Latest updates

LEAP conference puts AI, emerging technologies in spotlight

LEAP conference puts AI, emerging technologies in spotlight

Digital Cooperation Organization confirms 8 candidate countries in historic membership expansion

Digital Cooperation Organization confirms 8 candidate countries in historic membership expansion

Afghan activist blocked from UK study after winning Oxford place

Afghan activist blocked from UK study after winning Oxford place

Ollie Watkins’ arrival adds intrigue to Al-Hilal clash with Al-Ahli

Ollie Watkins’ arrival adds intrigue to Al-Hilal clash with Al-Ahli

Dozens of Israeli settlers attack flashpoint West Bank village

Dozens of Israeli settlers attack flashpoint West Bank village

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.