Taif’s Mountains: Adventures that open new horizons for exploring nature

MAKKAH: Tourists are not only visiting the mountains of Taif for the area’s mild weather and scenic views. The mountains have become an open arena for adventure and exploration enthusiasts, in part because of the diversity of the terrain — from peaks and valleys to forests and rock formations.

With the growth of domestic tourism and increasing interest in outdoor experiences, the governorate is emerging as a destination that combines adventure, nature, and culture.

Khalid Al-Sharif, captain of the Fajr Hiking Team, told Arab News that Taif possesses “exceptional qualities” that make it one of the most prominent adventure destinations in the Kingdom.

He pointed out that its natural diversity offers experiences suited to different levels of visitors.

Al-Sharif said that Al-Shafa is distinguished by its highlands, natural forests, and panoramic views, while Al-Hada combines mountainous terrain, slopes, and expansive landscapes.

He cited Al-Makhadah valley as a “distinctive experience” for exploration enthusiasts, with its rock formations, plant diversity and tranquility, alongside the Ardah valley and the Dhi Ghazal valley, adding that Mount Daka offers visitors a different experience with its elevation, cool climate, and scenic views.







The governorate is emerging as a destination that combines adventure, nature, and culture. (Supplied)



He emphasized that adventure does not mean taking the most difficult trails, but rather choosing the experience that best suits one’s physical abilities, and being well-prepared. He noted that growing interest in domestic tourism, alongside the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, has contributed to the spread of outdoor-activity culture.

Saud Maghrabi, an enthusiast of adventure sports, believes that Taif has a great opportunity to develop a tourism product based on adventure, especially since many tourists are now looking for experiences, rather than merely sightseeing.

Maghrabi suggested that local tourism providers focus on developing trails, displaying clear information about their difficulty levels, qualifying guides, and providing support services such as transportation, equipment rental, hospitality, and cafes near the sites.

He said that adventure tourism does not necessarily mean high-risk activities, and that experiences can be designed to suit families, youths, beginners, and professionals alike, which expands the potential visitor base and increases opportunities for local investment.

Al-Sharif stressed that safety must be the foundation of any adventure experience, advising visitors to choose a trail that matches their abilities; seek the assistance of a guide or an experienced team; wear appropriate footwear and clothing; carry water, snacks, and a first-aid kit; monitor weather conditions; inform someone of their intended route; and make sure their phone is fully charged.

He also emphasized the importance of sticking to designated trails, not leaving any waste behind, and avoiding harm to plants and wildlife. He pointed out that littering, excessive logging, lighting fires in unauthorized areas, and reckless driving within natural sites are among the most prominent issues in the area, but said that outdoor-activity practitioners can be part of the solution by spreading the “Leave the place better than you found it” culture, and participating in volunteer initiatives to clean up sites.

Al-Sharif also drew attention to the growing economic impact of adventure activities, explaining that they support sectors such as tour guiding, hospitality, rural lodges, transportation, and equipment rental, in addition to benefiting local artisans.

He said the Fajr Hiking Team launched the Tourism and Hiking initiative to combine physical activity with promotion of the Kingdom’s tourist destinations, and to encourage the community to discover these sites in a healthy and responsible manner.

Maghrabi believes the success of Taif in this field depends on creating “organized and sustainable experiences” to complement the area’s natural beauty.