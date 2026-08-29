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What We Are Reading Today: ID Handbook of European Birds

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Updated 29 August 2026 23:04
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: ID Handbook of European Birds

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Updated 29 August 2026 23:04
Arab News
Follow

Author: NILS VAN DUIVENDIJK 

Would you like to be able to identify any bird species in Europe, in all plumages, in every season? “ID Handbook of European Birds” is the resource for you. 
This identification handbook blends incisive descriptions with stunning high-resolution photos to provide the most comprehensive, in-depth coverage of European birds available. 
Never before has so much current information been brought together in one place and presented so clearly and completely. 
This monumental two-volume work is destined to become a standard reference to Europe’s birds.

 

Topics: ID Handbook of European Birds

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