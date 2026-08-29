Spurs’ second-half collapse against Newcastle shows size of De Zerbi’s task

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s initially improved ‌performance against Newcastle United gave way once again to familiar failings in Saturday’s limp 2-0 loss, leaving coach Roberto De Zerbi’s attempt to establish a connection ​with their fans in tatters.

After a dreadful display at Brentford last weekend, in which the scoreline of 3-0 arguably flattered the visitors, Spurs looked sharper for much of the first hour against Newcastle before any optimism was dashed by two cheap goals.

Spurs showed glimpses of the crisp attacking play De Zerbi was hired to bring. Then the fragility that led to the Italian becoming their third ‌coach of ‌last season came to the fore as ​they ‌unraveled ⁠in the ​second ⁠half.

De Zerbi wrote in his program notes that he wanted the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to become “a fortress.” Instead, there were thousands of empty seats by the end of Spurs’ 21st defeat in their last 39 home league games.

A summer splurge of more than £300 million ($406 million) was an attempt to overhaul a squad which had finished 17th in consecutive ⁠seasons. But, as De Zerbi frankly admitted, “you can’t buy ‌mentality in the transfer market.”

DE ZERBI ‌INSISTS SPURS IMPROVING

“I’m sorry for the fans, ​for the environment, because after two ‌defeats, maybe somebody can think it’s the same history, the same ‌as the last two seasons,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“I have no doubt it’s not like this. I can’t change my opinion for two defeats. I have big, big confidence in the qualities of my players.”

Though even as ‌De Zerbi talked up the “great project” of rebuilding Spurs, he hinted at a future without him, saying ⁠the squad ⁠would show its quality “with me or with another coach.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, are almost a mirror image of Spurs, with an unbeaten start dispelling doubts which had grown over the summer after key players Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes left the club, as did coach Eddie Howe.

Wissa, who suffered from injuries after he joined last summer, has already matched his haul of league goals last season and said Newcastle’s remaining players “have to step up” after a summer of significant departures.

Newcastle’s new recruits have started well, with midfielder Nico Gonzalez ​particularly impressive on his debut, ​though Wissa reserved special praise for new coach Matthias Jaissle: “I think he’s the best signing of Newcastle so far.”