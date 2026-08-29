Nunez makes his mark in Diriyah win as Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli lose ground in the Saudi Pro League

DUBAI: Newly promoted Diriyah on Saturday night claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Al-Ettifaq to secure seven points from their first four Saudi Pro League matches and sit fifth in the 2026-27 table.

Meanwhile Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli both struggled away from home on the night, respectively drawing 0-0 at Al-Fateh and losing 3-1 to Al-Kholood.

Darwin Nunez, newly signings from Al-Hilal, opened the scoring for Diriyah after only eight minutes at Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam to give the away team a vital one-goal lead at the break.

Adil Boulbina doubled the lead on 53 minutes before Nunez wrapped up an ultimately comfortable win with his second after 81 minutes.

The win lifts Diriyah to fifth in the SPL table, while Al-Ettifaq dropped to ninth with six points from four matches.

Al-Ittihad’s draw with Al-Fateh left them in fourth place with eight points, four behind leaders Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile Al-Ahli’s shock 3-1 loss to Al-Kholood leaves them in sixth place, also on six points.