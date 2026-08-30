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Pakistan says 25 fishermen return home after release from Indian jails

25 Pakistani nationals posing for a picture that were repatriated via Wagah-Attari border on August 28, 2026. (Pakistan High Commission India/X)
25 Pakistani nationals posing for a picture that were repatriated via Wagah-Attari border on August 28, 2026. (Pakistan High Commission India/X)
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Updated 30 August 2026 06:21
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Pakistan says 25 fishermen return home after release from Indian jails

Pakistan says 25 fishermen return home after release from Indian jails
  • Repatriated fishermen hail from Karachi and Thatta, according to fisheries body
  • India listed 439 Pakistani or presumed Pakistani prisoners in its custody in July
Updated 30 August 2026 06:21
Hasaan Ali Khan
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ISLAMABAD: Twenty-five Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails returned home through the Wagah-Attari border on Saturday, Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi said, adding that efforts would continue to secure the release of other Pakistani nationals held across the border.

The repatriation comes nearly two months after India reported holding 439 Pakistani or presumed Pakistani prisoners, including 53 fishermen, during a routine exchange of prisoner lists between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“25 Pakistani nationals were repatriated via Wagah-Attari border today,” the High Commission said in its post on X. “Officials of @PakinIndia were present at the border to facilitate the process.”

“The [government] of Pakistan will continue to endeavour for release and repatriation of all [Pakistani] nationals in Indian jails,” it added.

Local media quoted the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society as saying the 25 returning men were fishermen from the southern Pakistani city of Karachi and district of Thatta.

Pakistani and Indian fishermen are frequently arrested after crossing the maritime boundary between the two countries in the Arabian Sea, where poorly demarcated waters and boats lacking sophisticated navigation equipment can result in crews straying into the other country’s territory.

Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year under a 2008 bilateral Agreement on Consular Access.

India said in July it held 439 Pakistani or presumed Pakistani nationals, including 53 fishermen and 386 other prisoners.

Similarly, Pakistan listed 250 Indian or presumed Indian prisoners in its custody, including 198 fishermen and 52 other prisoners.

Islamabad also called on New Delhi to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners who it said had completed their sentences and whose nationality had been confirmed.

The neighbors routinely release fishermen and other prisoners following verification of their nationalities, although the process can take months or years amid strained diplomatic relations.
 

Topics: Pakistan India fishermen

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