Lawrence’s fifty leaves Pakistan facing record chase to level England series

London: Dan Lawrence’s unbeaten fifty on Saturday left Pakistan needing to rewrite the record books in their quest for a series-levelling win against England in the second Test at Lord’s.

Only 24.5 overs were possible on a third day cut short by several rain delays and finally finished off by bad light, despite the floodlights shining under increasingly sunny skies.

England still reached stumps on 177-7 in their second innings — a huge overall lead of 357 runs — with Lawrence exactly 50 not out to follow his comeback 51 during England’s innings and 103-run rout of Pakistan in last week’s first of a three-Test series at Headingley.

Lawrence won just three caps in four years under the old England regime of now sacked Test coach Brendon McCullum and retired captain Ben Stokes, struggling badly as a makeshift opener in 2024.

“I think I got wrapped up in a lot of things when I played for England before,” said Lawrence, recalled as a middle-order batsman.

He added: “I’m batting in a position that’s a little bit closer to what I’m used to and, thankfully, I contributed to the team.”

England may already have enough runs given Pakistan were dismissed for 171 and 135 in Leeds before collapsing to 110 all out in their first innings at Lord’s, with England seamer Ollie Robinson taking a remarkable 4-11 in 13 overs.

’MIRACLES DO HAPPEN’

Pakistan will have to set a record if they are to achieve an improbable victory, with the highest fourth-innings total to win a Test at Lord’s the West Indies’s 344-1 back in 1984.

Nevertheless, Pakistan paceman Mohammad Ali insisted: “Miracles do happen in cricket. We can only hope at this time and try to encourage the batting group.

“It’ll be a difficult task but not impossible. Until the last ball is bowled in cricket, you can’t make predictions.

“The Test still has a ways to run — 350-400 has been chased in the past, too. It’s all about mindset and belief. Conditions are tough, but we’ll have to face that challenge and find a way to get runs.”

Mohammad Abbas was again in the wickets for Pakistan on Saturday, with 3-48 following the veteran seamer’s four-wicket haul in England’s first-innings 290.

England, after Saturday’s morning session was washed out completely, resumed on 81-3 in gloomy conditions and on a still green-tinged pitch that promised to aid Pakistan’s bowlers.

Under-pressure opener Emilio Gay was 30 not out after a dogged 69-ball effort Friday, when he walked out to bat, averaging just 22.50 from his first eight Test innings.

But the left-hander had added just one run when he was plumb lbw to an Abbas delivery that hardly bounced before hitting him on the back leg.

Abbas might have had another wicket when a charging Lawrence edged a booming drive over the slips.

Harry Brook, seven not out overnight, jumped down the pitch and whipped medium-pacer Khurram Shahzad through wide mid-on for four.

Brook went down on one knee before edging a flamboyant drive off Shahzad that flew in the air through gully for another boundary.

Brook fell for 34 to leave him still searching for a first Test century in over a year when well caught by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, standing up to the stumps, from an Abbas delivery that nipped off the pitch and bounced to graze the shoulder of the bat.

An undaunted Lawrence then carved Mohammad Ali for four and next ball drilled him high over cover for six.

Lawrence also slog-swept spinner Ali Usman for six on his way to a 64-ball fifty.

