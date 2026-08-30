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Pakistan faces power cuts due to delay in LNG cargoes amid Gulf disruptions

A man uses battery powered light while working at a shop during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan on May 16, 2018. (Reuters/File)
A man uses battery powered light while working at a shop during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan on May 16, 2018. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 30 August 2026 08:19
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Pakistan faces power cuts due to delay in LNG cargoes amid Gulf disruptions

Pakistan faces power cuts due to delay in LNG cargoes amid Gulf disruptions
  • Official says temporary load management will be reduced as soon as RLNG cargoes arrive
  • Consumer faced up to three-hour outages at night due to a shortfall of 3,600 megawatts
Updated 30 August 2026 08:19
KASHIF IMRAN
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ISLAMABAD: Several areas of Pakistan faced power outages due to delay in arrival of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), the Power Division said on Saturday, amid supply disruptions in the Gulf due to the US-Iran conflict.

The South Asian nation generated 24 percent electricity from hydel, 31 percent from coal, one percent from furnace oil, 22 percent from nuclear plants and 17 percent from gas, according to official figures.

However, energy supply disruptions in and around the Strait of Hormuz resulting from the US-Iran conflict have delayed several oil and gas supplies to Pakistan, resulting in periodic power outages.

Consumer faced up to three-hour outages at night due to a shortfall of 3,600 megawatts, which resulted from delay in an RLNG cargo, and a reduction of 195 MWs at Mangla, according to a Power Division spokesperson

“Consumers are urged to keep their power usage moderate during peak hours at night,” the spokesperson said. “This temporary load management will be reduced as soon as RLNG cargoes arrive.”

The US-Iran conflict, which began in late Feb. has disrupted energy and cargo supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing global oil and gas prices up.

There has been no load management underway during daytime, according to the Power Division spokesperson.

“However, power is being supplied as per schedule to areas where load management is carried out due to losses,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologize for the temporary load management during nighttime due to unavailability of RLNG.”

Topics: Pakistan LNG Gulf

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