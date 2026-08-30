Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI: Sharjah Self-Defence club topped the standings on the opening day of Round 6 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

The no-gi competition on Saturday featured athletes in the U-12, U-14 and U-16 categories, representing clubs and academies from across the UAE.

ADMA finished second, with Palms Sports in third. Round 6 is the final no-gi event of the championship this season.

The championship gives athletes regular competition and helps clubs identify and develop young talent. It also offers a career path for the next generation of athletes to represent the UAE national team at regional and international events.

Yousef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “No-gi competition is a different technical challenge for young athletes. It requires quick reactions, the ability to adapt and good decision-making under pressure. Competing in this format from an early age helps athletes develop their skills and improve step by step.

“The strong participation at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship from clubs and academies shows the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. It also increases the level of competition and gives coaches more opportunities to identify and develop promising athletes.”

Vitor Junior Teixeira, coach at ADMA Academy, said: “When training young athletes, we focus on control, discipline and staying calm because small technical details can change a match within seconds.

“I am pleased with our athletes’ performance and the focus and commitment they showed throughout the competition. Most importantly, their training is helping them become more confident and handle the pressure of competition.”

Matar Al-Shamsi of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club won gold in the U-12 Grey Belt 50kg division. He said: “I am very happy with the result. I stayed focused in every match and tried to use what I learned in training. No-gi competition requires quick decisions, and this win will motivate me to keep training, improve and achieve better results in future championships.”

Round 6 concludes on Sunday with the U-18, Adults and Masters divisions, when the season’s final no-gi standings will be decided.