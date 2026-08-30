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Saudi astronomy team completes Slovenia training

Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam. (@mawhiba)
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Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam. (@mawhiba)
Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam. (@mawhiba)
2 / 3
Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam. (@mawhiba)
Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam. (@mawhiba)
3 / 3
Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam. (@mawhiba)
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Updated 30 August 2026 15:56
SPA
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Saudi astronomy team completes Slovenia training

Camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
  • The camp was organized in cooperation with Slovenia’s astronomy team and the Society of Mathematicians, Physicists and Astronomers of Slovenia
Updated 30 August 2026 15:56
SPA
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RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, has concluded an overseas training camp for Saudi Arabia’s astronomy and space team in Slovenia.

Held from Aug. 16 to 29, the camp was part of a training program to prepare the team for the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam.

The camp was organized in cooperation with Slovenia’s astronomy team and the Society of Mathematicians, Physicists and Astronomers of Slovenia. It aimed to strengthen the team’s readiness through intensive theoretical and practical training.

The program covered astronomical observation, data analysis and theoretical concepts, along with simulated Olympiad examinations and activities to develop scientific problem-solving skills.

The students trained in an area with minimal light pollution, allowing them to apply their observation skills under optimal conditions and gain experience observing skies different from those in the Kingdom.

Topics: Mawhiba program Slovenia

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