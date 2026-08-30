England eyes series win after Pakistan slumps to 53-3 in a 389 chase at Lord’s

LONDON: England was eyeing a series win after reducing Pakistan to 53-3 in a chase of 389 on the fourth morning of the second test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Ollie Robinson dismissed Azan Awais and Abdullah Shafique and Jofra Archer bounced out captain Babar Azam in the first eight overs.

Saud Shakeel, 23 off 36 balls, and opener Shan Masood, 15 off 42, hung on to lunch.

Under partial sunshine, Pakistan finished England’s second innings at 208 before noon but the host had a mountainous lead of 388 runs.

That had to be daunting for a Pakistan side that hasn’t cracked 200 in three previous innings in the series. The first at Lord’s was only 110 on Friday, and two days later England’s all-seam attack was ruthlessly picking apart the top order again.

England hasn’t won a series since December 2024 in New Zealand.

Robinson pinned Awais on his back thigh in the crease. Awais, on 6, reviewed but it was plumb on middle stump. In the same fifth over, Shafique was bowled without scoring, and Robinson had 2-2 at that point.

Pakistan’s in-form batter was followed to the exit by its best batter. Babar looked to pull Archer but, too late, tried to fend off a 91 mph (147 kph) delivery that ricocheted off his glove and helmet and ballooned to Jordan Cox at third slip.

Pakistan were 14-3 but effectively four down as Imam-ul-Haq hasn’t played since he tore his left calf in the field on the first day. Hobbling with the calf heavily strapped and a doctor nearby, Imam took throwdowns on the field on Sunday morning but no reappearance was suggested.

Shakeel and Masood got relief when Robinson and Archer finished their spells and took fighting runs from Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.

Robinson had 2-13 from seven overs and Archer 1-13 from five. Robinson’s brief but outstanding summer so far has netted 21 wickets in three tests at an average of 8.3.

The first hour was much happier for Pakistan, particularly for 36-year-old Mohammad Abbas, who made the Lord’s honors board for the first time with a five-for.

Abbas, resuming the day on 3-48, removed Dan Lawrence, England’s innings high-scorer with 54, and Robinson to a sharp catch at the stumps by Mohammad Rizwan and punched the air and bowed on the grass.

He returned to the boundary to a standing ovation from local fans familiar with his rhythmic, nagging and successful medium pace during seven seasons in the England County Championship.

Abbas was denied a match haul of 10 wickets when Tongue was run out by a great throw from Babar from mid-off. But Abbas, with 5-57, held the match ball as he walked off to applause for taking 9-130 in the game. Those were the second-best bowling figures for Pakistan at the famed venue after Yasir Shah’s 10-141 in 2016.