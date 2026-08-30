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Makkah museum displays rare Qur’anic page

The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink. (SPA)
The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink. (SPA)
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Updated 30 August 2026 17:05
SPA
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Makkah museum displays rare Qur’anic page

The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink. (SPA)
  • The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink
  • Text has neither vowel marks nor diacritical dots, highlighting a characteristic of early Qur’anic writing
Updated 30 August 2026 17:05
SPA
Follow

MAKKAH: The Holy Qur’an Museum in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah is showcasing a rare Qur’anic manuscript: a page from a Qur’an dating to the third century AH, corresponding to the ninth century CE. The historic artifact documents an early stage of Qur’anic manuscript production.

The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink. The text has neither vowel marks nor diacritical dots, highlighting a characteristic of early Qur’anic writing.

The manuscript allows museum visitors to learn about the development of Qur’anic writing and the methods used to record the Qur’an during the early Islamic centuries.

One of the Hira Cultural District’s leading attractions, the museum explores the history and sciences of the Qur’an, as well as the stages of its writing and compilation. Modern exhibition halls and interactive technologies offer visitors an engaging and immersive educational experience.

Topics: Makkah Quran

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