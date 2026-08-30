Hawi surpasses 111,000 members as hobby clubs grow across Saudi Arabia

ALKHOBAR: Saudi Arabia’s National Portal for Hobbies, Hawi, has surpassed 111,000 registered members as organized hobby communities continue to expand rapidly across the Kingdom.

An initiative of the Quality of Life Program, the platform has now registered 111,167 members, 3,533 hobby clubs, and 4,123 events spanning 233 distinct hobbies, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The surging figures reflect a widespread shift toward turning personal pastimes into organized, collaborative networks. Hawi allows users to establish and join hobby clubs, coordinate local events, secure suitable facilities, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. To broaden these opportunities, the portal collaborates with government, private-sector, and non-profit entities nationwide.

Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Bakr, CEO of the Quality of Life Program Center, said the platform’s significance extends far beyond raw figures.

“What we are witnessing today goes beyond the growth in the number of clubs and members,” Al-Bakr said. “The true value lies in the transformation of hobbies from individual interests into communities that unite members through shared passion, providing them with a space to connect, learn, participate, and create initiatives.”

For Sara Al-Qahtani, a 26-year-old Saudi chess enthusiast, joining an organized club through the platform completely reshaped her relationship with the game.

“I used to play chess occasionally with friends or online, but it always felt like something I did on my own,” she told Arab News. “Once I joined a club, it became a completely different experience because there were people around me who were serious about learning, improving, and playing regularly.”

Al-Qahtani explained that the structure provided a sense of consistency and accountability that independent play lacked.

“When you’re alone, it’s easy to stop for weeks or lose motivation,” she said. “Being part of a club makes you stay engaged. There are games, discussions, and people who push you to get better.”

She noted that organized communities also break down entry barriers for beginners who might otherwise feel hesitant to dive into complex pastimes.

“A lot of people are interested in hobbies like chess, but they don't know where to begin, or they feel intimidated,” Al-Qahtani said. “When there’s a club, you can learn from others, ask questions, and feel like you belong, even if you’re still a beginner.”

The momentum behind Hawi aligns directly with Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 objectives under the Quality of Life Program. Alongside major entertainment and cultural events, initiatives like Hawi foster grass-roots, community-based spaces centered on shared learning and active participation.

Looking ahead, Hawi’s next phase will prioritize expanding the density and variety of hobby clubs across the Kingdom’s secondary cities and governorates, while enhancing the sustainability of club operations and offering richer experiences for members.

For practitioners like Al-Qahtani, the shift has permanently elevated how hobbies fit into everyday routines.

“Chess is no longer just something I do to pass the time,” she said. “It has become part of my routine, and it introduced me to people I probably would never have met otherwise.”