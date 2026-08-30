Review: Saudi brand Kayanee’s Abaya City Coat

As we prepare for the prospect of cooler weather, I recently made a side quest stop at Saudi brand Kayanee’s flagship shop in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh to purchase the Abaya City Coat.

It comes in small, medium and large, and is available in black, beige, brown or navy. I went with navy.

Made in Portugal but born in Saudi Arabia, this ultra-lightweight windbreaker is designed to be fluid enough to take you from work to the gym and dinner.

At SR 990 ($264), I felt the price point to be slightly steep, but the clean silhouette and elegant look felt polished and durable enough to justify the price tag.

You would look right at home if you wore it in Jeddah, Jordan or Japan — or anywhere else in the world.

A double-drawcord waist, zip-front opening and oversized hood — roomy enough to wear over a hijab or hat — make it a playful yet practical garment.

I liked the subtly puckered cuffs, which were neither too loose nor too tight, as well as the ability to adjust the hood for a more secure fit.

Another nice detail is the adjustable drawcord inside the zippered front, which lets you loosen or tighten the fit as needed.

I also liked the length. For someone of average height for the region, this garment is long enough to cover me entirely without needing to go to the tailor to shorten it. This makes me believe it is perfect for walking in the rain without getting the hem soaked.

My only minor qualm is that the two pockets — one on each side — sit slightly too high for me. They would have been perfect a few centimeters lower for easier access. I was also hoping for a small inner pocket, a feature I’ve come to love from another brand, where I’d normally keep loose change or stash my keys.

I washed it in my home machine using warm water on the delicate cycle, with a drizzle of abaya shampoo, and it came out flawlessly.

Do not tumble-dry it or be tempted to dry-clean it — simply let it air-dry and you’ll be good to go on your next adventure.

You can also order it online using various discount codes and have it delivered, but I preferred to buy it in-store so I could wear it immediately.