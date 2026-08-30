Pakistan deputy PM, military chief in Türkiye for Makkah defense pact committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Türkiye on Sunday to attend the first meeting of a key committee formed under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA), Pakistan’s foreign office said.

The inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the MJDA, will be held in Istanbul on Sunday, the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Türkiye confirmed in separate statements.

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed the MJDA in Makkah earlier this month. The pact stipulates that an attack on one country will be considered an attack against all three, as regional tensions surge amid the United States (US) and Iran war.

“Pakistan will be represented at the meeting by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif and the Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir,” the foreign ministry said.

The meeting will also be attended by foreign and defense ministers, as well as chiefs of general staff of Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it added.

“Pakistan’s participation in the meeting signifies Pakistan’s historic bonds of friendship with the brotherly countries of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as its desire for lasting regional peace and stability,” the foreign ministry said.

DEFENSE CAPABILITIES

Pakistan’s state media and the military’s media wing issued statements earlier announcing Dar and Munir had arrived in Türkiye. Dar met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Pakistani foreign ministry said, to review bilateral ties and discuss cooperation in the political, economic, security and cultural domains.

According to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, the Strategic Political and Defense Committee was envisaged to provide strategic direction for activities to be carried out under the trilateral pact.

“The meeting is expected to address international security issues, as well as efforts to develop defense capabilities and promote greater interoperability among the armed forces of the three countries,” Anadolu reported.

It said the three states are also expected to discuss deepening defense industry cooperation, including joint production and research and development, as well as strengthening joint counterterrorism efforts.

Pakistan has repeatedly clarified that the trilateral pact is defensive in nature and not against any country. It has also said that other states can also join the pact provided they are willing to uphold its fundamental principles.

