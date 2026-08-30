What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Little Book of Owls’

Author: JAMES DUNCAN

Packed with surprising facts, this delightful and gorgeously designed book will beguile any nature lover.

Expertly written and beautifully illustrated throughout with color photographs and original color artwork, “The Little Book of Owls” is an accessible and enjoyable mini-reference about the world’s owls, with examples drawn from around the globe.

It fits an astonishing amount of information in a small package, covering a wide range of topics—from evolution, diversity, anatomy, and habitats to hunting, survival tactics, the relationship between owls and humans, and conservation.