Chinese star Ruoning Yin wins FM Championship at TPC Boston

NORTON, Mass.: Ruoning Yin won the FM Championship on Sunday at the TPC Boston for her sixth career LPGA Tour victory, outlasting Hyo Joo Kim.

Yin ran in a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th for a share of the lead with playing partner Kim. The 23-year-old Chinese player parred the next five in breezy conditions and birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 70 and a two-stroke victory.

“I was really emotional when I was on the 18 green and just felt like all the hard work paid off,” Yin said. “Just really happy how I grinded out there today.”

Kim shot 71. She dropped back with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th, missing a 9-foot par try. The South Korean player — a two-time winner this season — missed a 7-foot birdie attempt on the par-3 17th.

“At the end of the day it was Ronni,” Kim said.

Sei Young Kim chipped in for birdie on the par-3 11th to take a one-stroke lead in the final group, then dropped four shots on the next three holes with a double bogey and two bogeys. She shot 73 to tie for fourth.

Yin won twice in 2023 and three times in 2024, with a span of 672 days since her last win in the 2024 Maybank Championship.

“It’s just been so long since my last win,” Yin said. “I know I work hard and also my team, my mom is here. Just everything comes together.”

She had a midnight flight to China.

“I’ll be back home and celebrate with my friend and my family,” Yin said. “I think I’m going to take a good sleep on the plane.”

Allizen Corpuz was third at 11 under after a 68. Fellow US Solheim Cup player Rose Zhang (68) was another shot back with Sei Young Kim.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda tied for 50th at 1 over after a 73 in the final event before the Sept. 11-13 Solheim Cup matches in the Netherlands.

European captain Anna Nordqvist finished her final final event on the LPGA Tour in tie for 38th. She was 1 under after a 72.

“I’m not really sure how to feel,” Nordqvist said. “Nothing ever prepares you for this moment. I’m definitely going to miss it.”