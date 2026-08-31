PM Sharif to visit Kyrgyzstan today to assume SCO chairmanship for 2026-27

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be undertaking an official visit to Kyrgyzstan today, Monday, to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS), the Pakistani foreign office said.

Founded in 2001, the SCO is a major trans-regional organization spanning South and Central Asia, with China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan as its permanent members. SCO members collectively represent nearly half of the world’s population and a quarter of global economic output.

The organization’s agenda of promoting peace and stability, and seeking enhanced linkages in infrastructure, economic, trade and cultural spheres, is aligned with Pakistan’s own vision of enhancing economic connectivity as well as peace and stability in the region.

Sharif’s three-day visit will not only feature his participation in the CHS meeting, but also bilateral engagements in the Kyrgyz Republic, accompanied by members of his cabinet and senior Pakistani officials, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

“During his stay in Bishkek, the Prime Minister will participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State and the SCO Plus Summit,” the foreign office said. “The Prime Minister will also assume Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) for 2026–2027.”

Sharif will participate in the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games on August 31, according to a foreign office statement. On September 2, he will hold bilateral discussions with President Sadyr Zhaparov on the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

“The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, energy, regional connectivity, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges,” the foreign office said.

“The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest and cooperation at regional and multilateral fora.”

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy fraternal relations, rooted in shared history, faith, and cultural affinity as well as common aspirations for peace, connectivity and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

Sharif’s visit will provide an important opportunity to consolidate the momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, translate political goodwill into enhanced practical cooperation, and further strengthen the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, the foreign office said.