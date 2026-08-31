You are here

  • Home
  • England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run after Pakistan series win

England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run after Pakistan series win

England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run after Pakistan series win
England's Harry Brook (C) celebrates with England's Josh Tongue (2R) after they combine to dismiss Pakistan's Saud Shakeel on day four of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 30, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92m8w

Updated 31 August 2026 09:49
Reuters
Follow

England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run after Pakistan series win

England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run after Pakistan series win
  • Root managed scores of four and 24 at Lord’s before being out ‌lbw in both innings against Pakistan
  • England’s leading test run-scorer with 14,208 runs has passed 50 ​only ‌twice ⁠during ​the home ⁠summer
Updated 31 August 2026 09:49
Reuters
Follow

England captain Joe ‌Root is confident of working his way through a dip in form that has seen him ​trapped lbw nine times in his last 12 innings, and says his record of more than 14,000 test runs proves he knows how to navigate difficult spells.

England’s leading test run-scorer with 14,208 runs, second only to India’s Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) on ‌the all-time ‌list, has passed 50 ​only ‌twice ⁠during ​the home ⁠summer.

“I’ve played this game a long time and I’ve always found ways of solving those problems and working it through,” the 35-year-old told BBC on Sunday.

“I don’t see this as being any different. There’s a ⁠reason why I’ve got 14,000 ‌runs and a ‌reason why I’ve played the ​best part of 15 ‌years at this level.”

Root’s comments came ‌after England secured a home test series win over Pakistan at Lord’s where he managed scores of four and 24 before being out ‌lbw in both innings.

The build-up to the second test was overshadowed by ⁠the ⁠controversy surrounding fast bowler Brydon Carse, who was dropped from the squad following an incident outside a nightclub in Derby.

Root said he had addressed the issue with his players and stressed the need for the squad to celebrate successes responsibly.

“It’s hard to win test matches, it’s hard to win test series. Enjoy it and ​celebrate it, but ​in a sensible and grown-up way,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan v England

Latest updates

Measuring the return on Saudi Arabia’s investment in AI software development

Measuring the return on Saudi Arabia’s investment in AI software development

Mamoun Amr Alkabbani sets record at opening round of Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack

Mamoun Amr Alkabbani sets record at opening round of Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack

Oil jumps more than 2% after US attack on Iran's Larak Island

Oil jumps more than 2% after US attack on Iran's Larak Island

‘Passion for motorsports is incredible’: FIA President Ben Sulayem hails new era of rallying in Paraguay

‘Passion for motorsports is incredible’: FIA President Ben Sulayem hails new era of rallying in Paraguay

Nepal flood death toll rises to 903, missing 4,247: disaster authority

Nepal flood death toll rises to 903, missing 4,247: disaster authority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.