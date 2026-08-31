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War in Iran

EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran

EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran
A member of law enforcement works a checkpoint at the Omni Grove Park Inn before finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, US., August 29, 2026. (File/AFP)
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Updated 31 August 2026 14:13
AFP
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EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran

EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran
Updated 31 August 2026 14:13
AFP
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BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Monday that ​it would continue to work with the United States and other G7 and international partners to ‌keep up ‌pressure on ​Iran, as ‌it ⁠issued ​a statement ⁠to coincide with this week’s G20 meeting.
“The EU welcomes efforts at ensuring that ⁠Iran ceases its destabilising ‌activities ‌and engages ​in ‌peace negotiations with good ‌faith, also through additional economic pressure, including through the US-led Operation ‌Economic Outcast,” it said.
“The EU will continue ⁠to ⁠work closely with the United States and other G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and ​regional ​stability,” it added.

Topics: War in Iran EU G20 G7

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