EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran

BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Monday that ​it would continue to work with the United States and other G7 and international partners to ‌keep up ‌pressure on ​Iran, as ‌it ⁠issued ​a statement ⁠to coincide with this week’s G20 meeting.

“The EU welcomes efforts at ensuring that ⁠Iran ceases its destabilising ‌activities ‌and engages ​in ‌peace negotiations with good ‌faith, also through additional economic pressure, including through the US-led Operation ‌Economic Outcast,” it said.

“The EU will continue ⁠to ⁠work closely with the United States and other G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and ​regional ​stability,” it added.