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Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say
More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials. (Reuters)
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Updated 31 August 2026 14:01
Reuters
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Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say
  • Medics said two people were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowd of people near the municipal public ‌park in ‌Gaza City
Updated 31 August 2026 14:01
Reuters
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CAIRO: ‌An Israeli strike killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials said.
Medics said two people were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowd of people near the municipal public ‌park in ‌Gaza City, an ‌area ⁠densely populated with displaced ⁠families.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it ⁠failed to end strikes ‌by ‌the Israeli military, which says such actions ‌are aimed at thwarting attacks ‌by Hamas and other Gaza militants.
Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to ‌implement a broader plan by US President Donald Trump ⁠to ⁠end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.
More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Topics: Gaza war Gaza

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