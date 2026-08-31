Pakistan military chief meets Turkish minister ahead of Makkah defense pact committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Turkiye’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on in Istanbul on Monday, as Ankara, Islamabad and Riyadh gear up to participate in the first meeting of an important committee formed under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) scheduled to be held today.

Senior representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the MJDA, on Monday.

Munir arrived in Istanbul on Sunday and will represent Pakistan along with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the meeting will also be attended by foreign and defense ministers, as well as chiefs of general staff of Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Güler met Munir ahead of the meeting between the two countries, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense wrote on social media platform X.

“Minister Yaşar Güler also met with Marshal Syed Asim Munir, commander of the Pakistan Army and defense forces,” the ministry wrote.

“Chief of the General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu also attended the meeting.”

A video shared by the ministry showed Munir embracing Güler before the two held bilateral talks. The Turkish defense minister also met his Pakistan counterpart Asif, the ministry added.

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed the MJDA in Makkah earlier this month. The pact stipulates that an attack on one country will be considered an attack against all three, as regional tensions surge amid the United States (US) and Iran war.

The treaty brings together three regional powers who each have their own strengths. Pakistan remains the only Muslim country that possesses nuclear weapons while Türkiye is an important member of the NATO alliance. Saudi Arabia is an economic powerhouse that enjoys considerable influence in the Gulf region and beyond.

According to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, the Strategic Political and Defense Committee was envisaged to provide strategic direction for activities to be carried out under the trilateral pact.

“The meeting is expected to address international security issues, as well as efforts to develop defense capabilities and promote greater interoperability among the armed forces of the three countries,” Anadolu reported on Sunday.

It said the three states are also expected to discuss deepening defense industry cooperation, including joint production and research and development, as well as strengthening joint counterterrorism efforts.

Pakistan has repeatedly clarified that the trilateral pact is defensive in nature and not against any country. It has also said that other states can also join the pact provided they are willing to uphold its fundamental principles.

