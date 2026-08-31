Al-Hilal and Karim Benzema agree to terminate contract after 6 months

RIYADH: Former Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving Al-Hilal just six months after joining from rival Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi club said in a statement on Monday that they have agreed to mutually terminate their contract.

It's unclear whether the 38-year-old Benzema will join another club or retire.

Thank you Karim pic.twitter.com/t789xmqlH2 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 31, 2026

The announcement of Benzema's departure came after England striker Ollie Watkins joined the list of high-profile departures from Aston Villa on Sunday to sign with Al-Hilal for a reported 51 million pounds ($69 million).

Benzema moved to Saudi Arabia in June 2023 when he left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games in which he scored 354 goals.

Benzema won a club record 25 titles with Madrid, including five Champions League trophies. He has 97 caps and 37 goals with France.

The Frenchman posted his own farewell on his X account on Monday, saying he was grateful to the club and wishing the club the best for the future.

A chapter comes to an end.. Grateful to Al Hilal, my teammates, the staff, the fans and everyone at the club for the time we shared together. Wishing Al Hilal all the best for the future. Alhamdulillah for everything pic.twitter.com/1IDzxHViNm — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) August 31, 2026

“A chapter comes to an end. Grateful to Al-Hilal, my teammates, the staff, the fans and everyone at the club for the time we shared together. Wishing Al-Hilal all the best for the future. Alhamdulillah for everything,” he said.