Pakistan to head Makkah defense pact secretariat for first three years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia announced in a joint statement on Monday that Islamabad will initially head a secretariat established under a trilateral defense pact signed by them for three years, vowing to support efforts to promote regional peace amid heightened tensions.

The joint statement was issued after the foreign, defense and military officials of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye met in Istanbul. The officials met for the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) signed by the three countries earlier this month.

The MJDA stipulates that an attack against any of the three countries will be considered an attack against all of them, formalizing decades of security cooperation that Islamabad enjoys with Riyadh and Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the MJDA will be officially known as the ‘Makkah Defense Alliance.’ The joint statement said a secretariat will be established in Saudi Arabia, headed by a secretary-general, to support the alliance’s work within the framework of the pact.

“The secretariat will be initially headed by a secretary-general from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for a period of three years,” the joint statement said.

The meeting took place at a time of renewed tensions between the United States (US) and Iran. Both sides exchanged attacks after Washington said on Sunday it targeted Iran’s Larak Island, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since late July. Tehran responded by launching an attack on two US bases in Jordan, Iranian media said.

The joint statement said the three nations reiterate their determination to work together within the framework of the defense pact to achieve sustainable peace and stability in their region.

“To that end, they will continue to support efforts toward de-escalation and restraint to encourage peaceful resolution of crises,” it added.

The statement said Islamabad, Ankara and Riyadh agreed to further institutionalize their cooperation within the Makkah Defense Alliance in a manner that would enhance their solidarity, ensure the credibility and effectiveness of their collective deterrence and defense.



“Through joint activities, they will also work to strengthen their defense capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces through robust defense industry cooperation, joint technology development and production,” it added.

‘EXPANDING’ ALLIANCE

Fidan said at the meeting that other countries can join the alliance, adding that discussions will take place between prospective members and existing ones.

“We are also working on a roadmap concerning the accession process,” Fidan said. “But let me emphasize, this is an alliance that was established with the intention of expanding.”

He said while the three nations are laying out the groundwork for a “very strong, institutionalized alliance” capable of bringing genuine peace to the region, on the other hand they agree on the need to expand it.

“But this will take place over time, as part of a process,” he added.

Pakistan and Turkiye have repeatedly clarified that the alliance is not against any country and is defensive in nature.

