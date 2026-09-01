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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tempting Fate’ by Duncan Pritchard

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tempting Fate’ by Duncan Pritchard
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Updated 01 September 2026 00:03
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tempting Fate’ by Duncan Pritchard

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tempting Fate’ by Duncan Pritchard
Updated 01 September 2026 00:03
Arab News
Follow

We take risks every day—perhaps not the extreme, dangling-off-the-side-of-a-mountain kind of risks, but risks nonetheless, in decisions about careers, marriage, children, moving house, and other matters. 

Tempting fate is simply what we have to do from time to time in life. But how we should go about tempting fate in a reasonable way?

In this illuminating book, philosopher Duncan Pritchard explains why risk-taking, even extreme risk-taking, can sometimes be both reasonable and admirable, and how it can play a crucial role in living an authentic life.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

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