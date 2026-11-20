ABU DHABI: Frieze Abu Dhabi makes its debut this week, bringing one of the international art world’s most renowned fair brands to the UAE for the first time.

Taking place from Nov. 19-22 at Manarat Al-Saadiyat, in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, the fair brings together more than 80 galleries representing 37 countries and regions, placing international names alongside galleries and artists from the UAE and the wider West Asia, North Africa and South Asia region.

Daniah Alsaleh, 'Close Your Eyes and Dream of Me.' (Supplied)

Among the highlights is a new commission by Lebanese artist Dala Nasser, created for the first Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award. The fair also introduces In Dialogue, an exhibition pairing established and emerging UAE artists. Its first edition, curated by Abu Dhabi-based Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, brings together Mohammed Kazem and Alia Zaal. Beyond the main fair, Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi extends the program into the public realm, with five large-scale works installed at Mamsha Beach on Saadiyat Island.

Saudi Arabia’s ATHR Gallery is among the regional exhibitors, presenting a selection that spans generations of artistic practice and explores connections between pioneering figures and contemporary practitioners. The only gallery from the Kingdom at the fair, ATHR was founded in Jeddah in 2009 by Mohammed Hafiz and Hamza Serafi.

Saudi Arabia’s ATHR Gallery is among the regional exhibitors, presenting a selection that spans generations of artistic practice and explores connections between pioneering figures and contemporary practitioners. (Supplied)

At Frieze Abu Dhabi, the gallery’s relatively restrained presentation is anchored by Mounirah Mosly, whose pioneering practice is placed in conversation with that of fellow Saudi artist Abdulrahman Al-Soliman. Their work is presented alongside contemporary works by Asma Bahmim, Daniah Al-Saleh, Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Ayman Yossri Daydban, Ahaad Al-Amoudi and Basmah Felemban.

The selection includes Mosly’s “Meliager (Phoenician poet from Tyre, Lebanon)” (1993), Al-Soliman’s 1990 work, “Bahmim’s The Sea Is One, the Fish Are Many” (2025), and Al-Saleh’s “Close Your Eyes and Dream of Me 4” (2026). Other highlights include Al-Ghamdi’s “Mycelium Running II” (2025), Al-Amoudi’s “What Do You See in The Middle of The Sea? The Letter e” (2025), Daydban’s “Growth III” from the Ihramat series (2012), and Felemban’s “Fig. 1b. Migratory bird in flight” (2026).

The fair also introduces In Dialogue, an exhibition pairing established and emerging UAE artists. Its first edition, curated by Abu Dhabi-based Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, brings together Mohammed Kazem and Alia Zaal. (Supplied)

Among the riot of colour and mediums at the fair — textiles, especially, seem to be having their moment — ATHR’s showcase was notable for its spotlight on natural materials, with Mosly employing bleached linen, natural dyes and camel wool to great effect.

Felemban’s carried on the theme of paying homage to the natural world with a series of oval aviary portraits created using natural pigment, gouache and ballpen on Fabriano paper and, in keeping with a wider trend toward sculptural pieces at the fair, Al-Ghamdi’s “Mycelium Running II” boasted leather manipulated into domed shapes on a slim canvas.

Mounirah Mosly, 'Meliager' (Phoenician poet from Tyre, Lebanon), 1993. (Supplied)

Visitors entering the gallery’s booth are greeted by Mosly’s “Meliager (Phoenician poet from Tyre, Lebanon)” made of burlap, straw, natural leather, all stretched on a frame of tamarack wood. The title references Meleager, a 1st-century Hellenistic poet and anthologist.

Born in Makkah in 1943, Mosly was among the pioneering generation of Saudi artists who helped establish the Kingdom’s modern fine art movement. She studied at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Cairo, graduating in 1967, before undertaking further studies in graphic design in the US. In 1968, she and fellow Saudi artist Safeya Binzagr took part in what is widely regarded as the first public exhibition of women’s art in Saudi Arabia, held at Dar Al-Tarbia Al-Hadetha school in Jeddah.

Her practice spanned painting, printmaking, collage and experimental mixed-media works, often incorporating unconventional materials including leather, wood, rope, handmade paper and natural dyes. Drawing inspiration from the Arabian Peninsula’s landscapes, cultural heritage, poetry and historical civilizations, Mosly developed a visual language that moved between abstraction and symbolism.

ATHR is exhibiting at Booth D15.