Arab News

video President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House for travel to Beijing, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP)

Trump says he doesn’t need China’s help to end Iran war, Tehran tightens grip on Hormuz

  • “I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” he told reporters
  • Iran has appeared to firm up its control over the Strait of Hormuz, cutting ​deals ‌with ⁠Iraq ​and Pakistan ⁠to ship oil and liquefied natural gas from the region
video By Reuters ·
Pakistan rejects media report claiming it shielded Iranian aircraft from US strikes

Pakistan rejects media report claiming it shielded Iranian aircraft from US strikes

  • CBS News report claimed this week Islamabad allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its airfields
  • Pakistan says speculation appeared aimed at undermining ongoing regional peace efforts
By NAIMAT KHAN ·
Update Cost of Iran war ‘nearing $29 billion’

Cost of Iran war ‘nearing $29 billion’

  • New figure, revealed by Defense Department, is about $4bn higher than estimate offered by Hegseth 2 weeks ago
By AFP ·
Infiltrators captured on Kuwaiti island admit belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Infiltrators captured on Kuwaiti island admit belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

By Arab News ·
Israeli forces cross north of Litani River for first time in what is claimed to be ongoing fight against Hezbollah video

Israeli forces cross north of Litani River for first time in what is claimed to be ongoing fight against Hezbollah

By Arab News ·

Daily News Bulletin

Top headlines from Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily.

Opinion

Prince Turki Al-Faisal

This is how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman succeeded

Author
Rabbi Marc Schneier

Eid Al-Adha and its contemporary lessons

Author
Hani Hazaimeh

When atrocities become routine, humanity loses

Author
Yossi Mekelberg

When municipal elections are more than just a local affair

Author
Hippolyte Fofack

How Africa can escape the debt trap

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Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemns attempted Iranian infiltration of Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island

Saudi Arabia condemns attempted Iranian infiltration of Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island

  • Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry describes it as a violation of sovereignty, expresses solidarity with Kuwait and full support for all measures it takes to safeguard stability and security
By Arab News ·
Saudi and British foreign ministers discuss efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Saudi and British foreign ministers discuss efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz

By Arab News ·
Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari and Jordanian counterparts

Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari and Jordanian counterparts

By Arab News ·
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Middle East

Jayez Al-Moussa. (X @syrianmoi)

Syria arrests former Assad-era air force chief of staff

  • The EU added Moussa to its sanctions list in 2017, saying he was responsible “for the violent repression of the civilian population in Syria, including the use of chemical weapons attacks” during his tenure as air force chief
By AFP ·
Tunisia upholds sentence against jailed journalists

Tunisia upholds sentence against jailed journalists

By AFP ·
Infiltrators captured on Kuwaiti island admit belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Infiltrators captured on Kuwaiti island admit belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

By Arab News ·
Read more

World

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) speaking with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing. (AFP file photo)

China urges Pakistan step up mediation in Middle East: state media

  • “China will continue to support Pakistan’s mediation efforts and make its own contribution toward this end,” Wang said, according to Xinhua
  • The Iranian government rejected on Tuesday the idea of amending its proposals, which Trump has deemed “garbage”
By AFP ·
Trump says stopping Iran’s nuclear program outweighs Americans’ economic pain

Trump says stopping Iran’s nuclear program outweighs Americans’ economic pain

By Reuters ·
85-year-old French widow caught in Trump’s immigration crackdown describes her detention

85-year-old French widow caught in Trump’s immigration crackdown describes her detention

By AP ·
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Business

QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies among firms to assess Syria’s offshore oil and gas potential

QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies among firms to assess Syria’s offshore oil and gas potential

By Arab News ·
GCC, UK near free trade deal after ‘significant progress’ in talks

GCC, UK near free trade deal after ‘significant progress’ in talks

By Arab News ·
Pakistan’s ABHI partners with Saudi platform to offer early wage access in Kingdom

Pakistan’s ABHI partners with Saudi platform to offer early wage access in Kingdom

By NAIMAT KHAN ·
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Media

Afghanistan detains two TV journalists

Afghanistan detains two TV journalists

  • TOLOnews said in a post on X on Sunday that two of their journalists, Imran Danish and Mansoor Niazi, had been detained in Kabul
  • Advocacy group the Committee to Protect Journalists condemned journalists’ arrest, called for their “immediately and unconditionally release”
By AFP ·
Netflix spent over $135 billion on film, TV over last decade

Netflix spent over $135 billion on film, TV over last decade

By Reuters ·
Google Gemini becomes official tech sponsor of Iraq, Morocco for FIFA World Cup

Google Gemini becomes official tech sponsor of Iraq, Morocco for FIFA World Cup

By Arab News ·
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Daily News Bulletin

Top headlines from Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily.

Opinion

Prince Turki Al-Faisal

This is how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman succeeded

Author
Rabbi Marc Schneier

Eid Al-Adha and its contemporary lessons

Author
Hani Hazaimeh

When atrocities become routine, humanity loses

Author
Yossi Mekelberg

When municipal elections are more than just a local affair

Author
Hippolyte Fofack

How Africa can escape the debt trap

Author
More in Opinion

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Newspaper
Read pdf version
Archive
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Media

Afghanistan detains two TV journalists

Afghanistan detains two TV journalists

  • TOLOnews said in a post on X on Sunday that two of their journalists, Imran Danish and Mansoor Niazi, had been detained in Kabul
  • Advocacy group the Committee to Protect Journalists condemned journalists’ arrest, called for their “immediately and unconditionally release”
By AFP ·
Netflix spent over $135 billion on film, TV over last decade

Netflix spent over $135 billion on film, TV over last decade

By Reuters ·
Google Gemini becomes official tech sponsor of Iraq, Morocco for FIFA World Cup

Google Gemini becomes official tech sponsor of Iraq, Morocco for FIFA World Cup

By Arab News ·
Read more

Lifestyle

Shanina Shaik hits the runway at Australian Fashion Week

Shanina Shaik hits the runway at Australian Fashion Week

By Arab News ·
Omar Khairat to perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London

Omar Khairat to perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London

By Arab News ·
How one boutique arts recruitment agency is finding the right people for the job

How one boutique arts recruitment agency is finding the right people for the job

By Saffiya Ansari ·
Read more

Off Beat

Japan crisp packs to go colorless due to Iran war crunch

Japan crisp packs to go colorless due to Iran war crunch

By AFP ·
Why are some people mosquito magnets? Clues are emerging

Why are some people mosquito magnets? Clues are emerging

By AFP ·
New Beatles fan experience set to open in London in 2027

New Beatles fan experience set to open in London in 2027

By AP ·
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Sport

Late Al-Hilal equalizer delays Al-Nassr’s bid for Saudi Pro League glory

Late Al-Hilal equalizer delays Al-Nassr’s bid for Saudi Pro League glory

  • Goalkeeping blunder in 9th minute of stoppage time earns Al-Hilal a 1-1 draw in Capital Derby and puts Al-Nassr’s title celebrations on hold
  • If Al-Hilal win game in hand against NEOM on May 16, the league will be decided on May 21 when Al-Nassr play Damac and Al-Hilal face Al-Fayha
By Mohammed Fayad ·
Sinner matches Djokovic record with 31st straight Masters win

Sinner matches Djokovic record with 31st straight Masters win

By AP ·
Spain coach counting on Yamal and Williams fitness for World Cup

Spain coach counting on Yamal and Williams fitness for World Cup

By AFP ·
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How Israel’s restrictions have turned water into a matter of life and death in Gaza
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Migrant disappearances leave families trapped without answers

Migrant disappearances leave families trapped without answers
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How conflict is driving measles outbreaks in the Middle East and North Africa

How conflict is driving measles outbreaks in the Middle East and North Africa

Photos

Spring images of Tabuk’s Najeelah floodplain Photos

Spring images of Tabuk’s Najeelah floodplain

Jacaranda trees in full bloom in Asir highlands Photos

Jacaranda trees in full bloom in Asir highlands

When it rains in Hail region Photos

When it rains in Hail region

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Video

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House for travel to Beijing, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP) Video

Trump says he doesn’t need China’s help to end Iran war, Tehran tightens grip on Hormuz

UNICEF says 70 children killed in West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2025 Video

UNICEF says 70 children killed in West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2025

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal waves Palestinian flag during title parade Video

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal waves Palestinian flag during title parade

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