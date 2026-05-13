Arab News
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- “I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” he told reporters
- Iran has appeared to firm up its control over the Strait of Hormuz, cutting deals with Iraq and Pakistan to ship oil and liquefied natural gas from the region
- CBS News report claimed this week Islamabad allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its airfields
- Pakistan says speculation appeared aimed at undermining ongoing regional peace efforts
- New figure, revealed by Defense Department, is about $4bn higher than estimate offered by Hegseth 2 weeks ago
Daily News Bulletin
Top headlines from Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily.
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- Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry describes it as a violation of sovereignty, expresses solidarity with Kuwait and full support for all measures it takes to safeguard stability and security
- The EU added Moussa to its sanctions list in 2017, saying he was responsible “for the violent repression of the civilian population in Syria, including the use of chemical weapons attacks” during his tenure as air force chief
- “China will continue to support Pakistan’s mediation efforts and make its own contribution toward this end,” Wang said, according to Xinhua
- The Iranian government rejected on Tuesday the idea of amending its proposals, which Trump has deemed “garbage”
- TOLOnews said in a post on X on Sunday that two of their journalists, Imran Danish and Mansoor Niazi, had been detained in Kabul
- Advocacy group the Committee to Protect Journalists condemned journalists’ arrest, called for their “immediately and unconditionally release”
- TOLOnews said in a post on X on Sunday that two of their journalists, Imran Danish and Mansoor Niazi, had been detained in Kabul
- Advocacy group the Committee to Protect Journalists condemned journalists’ arrest, called for their “immediately and unconditionally release”
In-Focus
Hajj 2026
- Goalkeeping blunder in 9th minute of stoppage time earns Al-Hilal a 1-1 draw in Capital Derby and puts Al-Nassr’s title celebrations on hold
- If Al-Hilal win game in hand against NEOM on May 16, the league will be decided on May 21 when Al-Nassr play Damac and Al-Hilal face Al-Fayha
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