JEDDAH: MDLBEAST Presents is set to return to Jeddah’s ONYX Arena with two nights of electronic music on Oct. 29 and 30.

The lineup will bring together international and regional DJs with an 11-artist lineup featuring BLOND, Boris Brejcha and Jimi Jules on the opening night, alongside Saudi DJs Baloo and Vinyl Mode. The second night will feature Argy, Loco Dice, Steve Angello and Dennis Cruz, alongside regional artists Blacky and HiFi.

The program brings together different styles of electronic music, from house and techno to melodic and underground sounds. German DJ Brejcha, known for his joker mask, has previously played Coachella and Tomorrowland.

MDLBEAST unveiled ONYX Arena as part of Jeddah Season. The venue, which has a capacity of more than 12,000, hosted the company’s 2025 summer series, which included the Black Eyed Peas, Central Cee and Metro Boomin.



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The Saudi music company launched in 2019 with its Soundstorm festival in Riyadh and has since expanded into record labels and venues. Chief creative officer Ahmed Al-Ammary, also a Saudi DJ and producer known as Baloo, said he was looking forward to performing at ONYX Arena for the first time.

“This will be the first time I play this venue and alongside a great lineup of artists. I especially love playing in Jeddah because of the enthusiasm of the crowd, they come with some serious bounce, and I can’t wait,” he said.

Saudi DJ and producer Vinyl Mode said music brought people together regardless of their backgrounds: “Music is a universal language. On the dance floor, we unite and dance to one beat. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what language you speak, or what color you are. All that matters is the music.”