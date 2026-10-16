RIYADH: The Saudi Film Nights tour opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday with screenings that highlighted the diversity of creative and cinematic experiences among the Kingdom’s filmmakers.

The Saudi Film Commission said on X that the tour was part of efforts to strengthen Saudi cinema’s international presence and foster cultural exchange through film.

As well as the Lesedi Theatre in Johannesburg, screenings will take place at other prestigious venues such as the Drama Theatre in Durban’s Playhouse complex and the Labia Theatre in Cape Town.

The tour aims to introduce audiences to the diversity of contemporary Saudi filmmaking and highlight the Kingdom’s rapidly developing film industry.



The selected venues are popular destinations for international and arthouse cinema enthusiasts, providing Saudi films with an opportunity to reach diverse audiences across South Africa.