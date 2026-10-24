RIYADH: Despite continuing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia, residents of the Kingdom defied the ongoing campaign of terror by packing out two nights of concerts in the capital by Lebanese musical icon Fadel Chaker, who was performing live for the first time in 14 years.

While Houthi missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom — including a strike on King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 10 that was the deadliest attack on Saudi Arabia in more than a decade — are ongoing, tickets for Chaker’s first Riyadh Season concert on Oct. 22 sold out quickly, prompting organizers to add a second night before eager concert-goers flocked to the venue to cheer on the singer known as the King of Romance.

Fadel Chaker and his son sang together. (Supplied)

For Chaker, the shows mark a new beginning. He stepped away from music in 2012 as he faced a series of legal battles in Lebanon.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the comeback himself on social media, joking that his phone had “exploded” with requests before tickets went on sale. He later shared a video welcoming Chaker and his son Mohammad on their arrival in Riyadh, and has since announced a third show, with father and son together, at Khobar Arena on Oct. 30.

For Chaker, the shows mark a new beginning. (Supplied)

“I was dreaming of this moment during my darkest days, and God made it come true,” Chaker said on stage.

The concert at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater, titled The Return of the Absent, brought together nostalgia, heartfelt performances and unexpected reunions.

“It’s like a dream, I swear,” Chaker told the crowd in an emotional speech.

The singer, known for his romantic ballads and distinctive voice, appeared visibly moved as he addressed his fans, admitting that he was still overwhelmed by the experience.

For many in the audience, the evening was not just about hearing familiar songs, it was about reconnecting with an artist whose music accompanies their own memories of love, heartbreak and longing.

The singer appeared visibly moved as he addressed his fans, admitting that he was still overwhelmed by the experience. (Supplied)

Throughout the evening, he revisited songs that have made him one of the Arab world’s most recognizable romantic voices, including “Ma’oul Ansak” (Could I Ever Forget You?), “Ya Ghayeb” (Oh, Absent One), “Al-Hob W Bass” (Love and Nothing Else), “Ya Hayat Al-Rouh” (Life of My Soul), “Bayya’ Al-Quloub” (Seller of Hearts), “Ana Eshta’tellak” (I Missed You) and “Fein Layalik” (Where Are Your Nights). He concluded the evening with “Ahla Rasma” (The Most Beautiful Picture).

The FOMO I got from the Fadel Chaker concert is unreal — اية (@batmana33) October 23, 2026

The emotional atmosphere deepened when his son, Mohammad Fadel Chaker, joined him on stage for a duet of “Keefak A Fraqi” (How Are You After My Absence). The song’s title seemed especially fitting for the occasion and the audience responded enthusiastically.

Another surprise came with the appearance of singer Nawal, who reunited with Chaker on stage nearly two decades after an earlier musical collaboration.

I wish I was at a Fadel Chaker concert — ﹫ (@w1nte1) October 22, 2026

Throughout his absence from the stage, Chaker continued to connect with fans through recorded music. Songs such as “Sahhak Al Shouq,” “Al Ashkhas Al Ghalat” and “Saaban Alaik Hali” found audiences across the Arab world.

At the Joy Awards 2026, held as part of Riyadh Season, he received two awards decided by public vote: Favorite Music Artist and Favorite Song, for “Sahhak Al Shouq.”

In Riyadh, that connection became tangible as audiences had the chance to celebrate an artist who defines a genre.