RIYADH: The UK has signed its participation contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, confirming its place at the major global showcase, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.

The agreement is a significant milestone in the UK’s journey towards the event, establishing the framework for the execution of its pavilion, programming and visitor experience. The agreement adds to a growing number of participation contract signings, reflecting increasing momentum behind the expo and the value countries are placing on taking part.

The UK’s contract was signed by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, Climate Envoy and Commissioner General of Expo 2030 Riyadh Adel Al-Jubeir, UK Minister for Trade Lord Anas Sarwar, and Expo 2030 Riyadh CEO Talal Al-Marri.

The UK holds a distinctive place in the world expo history, having hosted the first such event in London in 1851. Conceived as an exhibition for all nations, the Great Exhibition brought countries together to showcase human progress, innovation and industry, establishing a model of international exchange that has continued to shape world expos ever since.

In 2030, the UK will continue that tradition in Riyadh, bringing its ideas, expertise and innovation to a global gathering centered on the future. Through its pavilion and wider participation, the UK will contribute to the exchange of ideas and international collaboration at the heart of the expo and its theme, “Foresight for Tomorrow.”

Al-Jubeir said: “The UK’s signing of its participation contract reinforces the spirit of international cooperation that lies at the heart of Expo 2030 Riyadh. Many of the opportunities and challenges before us transcend borders — the value of bringing nations together to exchange knowledge, deepen understanding and build new avenues for cooperation has never been more important.”

Sarwar said: “I am delighted to confirm the UK’s participation at Expo 2030 Riyadh. As the hosts of the first World Expo in London in 1851, we understand the unique power of these events to bring people together, spark new ideas and forge lasting partnerships.

“As the UK and Saudi Arabia relationship continues to go from strength to strength, Expo 2030 Riyadh will create valuable opportunities for British businesses to build connections, explore new markets and develop partnerships that deliver lasting benefits for both our countries,” he added.

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Stephen Hitchen said: “The relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia has never been more important.

“As friends, partners and global collaborators, we are working together to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, innovation, culture and education. As Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome the world to Riyadh in 2030, the UK is proud to support our Saudi partners in delivering what promises to be a truly remarkable World Expo.”

More than 185 Official Participants are now confirmed for the event, with work progressing across pavilion planning, content and programming.

Progress in international participation is being matched by work on the site itself, where major infrastructure works are advancing and key assets are taking shape. Together, these developments are creating the foundations for participating countries to bring their presence to life and for millions of visitors to the event.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031, with more than 42 million visits expected over six months. Through its five thematic areas — Technology, Planet, Humanity, Culture and Collaboration — the expo will provide a global platform for nations to share their achievements and ambitions, explore solutions to shared challenges and inspire new possibilities for the future.