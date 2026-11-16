Writers like me love to write about writing — and we also love to read about it. In my quest to dig deeper into the subject matter, I came across Kirin Narayan’s “Alive in the Writing: Crafting Ethnography in the Company of Chekhov.”

What a treasure of a find today, even 14 years after it was published.

The book was inspired heavily by the work of the late Russian playwright, short story writer and physician Dr. Anton Chekhov, revered as one of the most notable writers of all time, even though he was only 44 years old when he died over a century ago in 1904.

A hybrid that serves as a writing guide, biography, and literary analysis rolled into one, anthropologist and novelist Narayan’s book introduces readers to some other sides of Chekhov: his pithy, witty observations on the writing process, his life as a writer through accounts retold by his friends, family, and lovers, and his venture into nonfiction through his book “Sakhalin Island.”

By closely attending to the people who lived under the appalling conditions of the Russian penal colony on Sakhalin, Chekhov showed how empirical details, combined with an elegant literary flair, can bring readers face-to-face with a life so distant and different from their own, expanding their worldview and sense of human connection.

Highlighting this balance of the empirical and the literary, Narayan calls on echoes of Chekhov’s words to bring new energy to ethnography in the creative nonfiction category.

Weaving together selections from writings by and about him, with examples from other talented ethnographers and memoirists, she offers practical advice on topics such as story, theory, place, person, voice, and self.

This lively exploration of ethnography in book form solidifies the notion that a connection with the lives of others — even ones you have never met — can morph into powerful vessels that may be further unearthed by another: you, the reader.