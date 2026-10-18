Bald eagles are a conservation success story, rebounding after DDT and other harmful chemicals, which drove them to near extinction, were banned.

But today, eagles and other wildlife face a new threat: rat poisons. “Animal Collateral” reveals the truth about these poisons the chemical companies and their lobbyists don’t want you to hear, describing how SGARS—an especially deadly class of poison used in bait boxes found around homes, businesses, and communities—are killing owls, hawks, eagles, foxes, coyotes, and other wildlife.