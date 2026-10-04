Author: Michael Schneider

“Car Sick” is an engaging account of how a car-obsessed Los Angeles tech entrepreneur became an advocate for safer streets whose primary mode of transportation is his bicycle. It paints a lively picture of what it’s like to navigate LA’s sprawling metropolis on a bike—including catching a flight from LAX with kids and luggage—while giving readers the confidence they need to feel comfortable biking in urban settings themselves.

Michael Schneider explains why city streets are not safe for anyone who’s not in a car and how to stay safe on streets that weren’t designed for bikes