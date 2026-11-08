RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s real estate transactions surged 76.1 percent year on year to 171.26 billion dirhams ($46.63 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, as stronger property sales and foreign investment fuelled growth in the emirate’s market.

The number of transactions rose 32.8 percent to 38,483, compared with 28,977 in the same period last year, according to data released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

Foreign investment in the emirate’s designated investment zones climbed 131 percent to 86.11 billion dirhams, accounting for 81 percent of total investment value in those areas.

The sharp increase in transaction values points to sustained investor demand in Abu Dhabi’s property market, with foreign capital playing an increasingly significant role. The growth comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty across the Middle East, highlighting the resilience of the emirate’s property market.

Rashed Al Omaira, director general of ADREC, said: “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself.”

He added: “Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time.”

Foreign direct investment by non-resident individuals in the real estate sector reached 17.22 billion dirhams, more than double the 8.2 billion dirhams recorded for the whole of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities participated, with the UK, China, Russia, the US, France and Germany among the leading sources of capital.

Sales lead market expansion

Property sales accounted for the largest share of transaction activity, with 23,749 deals worth 119.33 billion dirhams during the nine-month period.

Sales value more than doubled from 58.20 billion dirhams a year earlier, while transaction volume increased 49.2 percent from 15,910 deals, according to ADREC.

Mortgage transactions also expanded, with their value rising 30.2 percent year on year to 45.92 billion dirhams. The number of mortgage deals increased 13.2 percent to 14,390, compared with 12,706 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Gift transactions rose 145 percent in number to 76, while their combined value jumped 389 percent to 440 million dirhams.

Musataha and long-lease transactions totalled 268 deals worth 5.57 billion dirhams. Their combined value increased 52.9 percent, even as the number of transactions declined 18.7 percent.

Al Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value among Abu Dhabi’s districts at 29.86 billion dirhams, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island at 28.62 billion dirhams and Al Saadiyat Island at 18.69 billion dirhams. Yas Island and Zayed City recorded 13.4 billion dirhams and 5.36 billion dirhams, respectively.

Regulatory framework expands

Alongside the increase in market activity, ADREC registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences to real estate professionals during the first nine months of 2026, a 32 percent increase from a year earlier.

The centre also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum that replaces the previous broker course. The programme aims to strengthen brokers’ regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct.

Abu Dhabi also improved its standing in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, climbing eight places to 33rd globally from 41st in 2024. The emirate moved from the semi-transparent to the transparent category, ranking second in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The six districts of Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island are also expected to account for 77 percent of incremental real estate supply through 2030, according to ADREC.