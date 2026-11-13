RIYADH: Spending on airlines in Saudi Arabia rose for a second consecutive week in the week ending Nov. 7, as operations resumed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following Houthi attacks on the facility, official data showed.

Point-of-sale transactions in the airline sector totaled SR33.83 million ($9.02 million), up 8.5 percent from the previous week, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

That followed an 11.2 percent increase in the week ending Oct. 31, lifting spending about 20.7 percent above the level of two weeks earlier. The number of airline transactions rose 4.7 percent to 179,000.

Overall, the Kingdom’s POS transactions totaled SR15.03 billion during the monitored week, down 2.5 percent from the previous seven-day period, while the number of transactions was essentially flat at 264.85 million.

Speaking to Arab News, economist Talat Hafiz said the two-week rise in airline spending is an encouraging sign of resilient travel demand.

He added: “I believe it also reflects the Kingdom’s swift response in addressing the damage caused by the Houthi terrorist attack and restoring airport operations.

“The resumption of operations at King Khalid International Airport reinforces confidence in Saudi Arabia’s security, stability and ability to respond effectively.”

The POS figures suggest that people continue to prioritize travel, both within the Kingdom and abroad, Hafiz noted.

“Domestic tourism, major events, business activity and expanding air connectivity are supporting demand as Saudi Arabia works toward its tourism ambitions. The coming weeks will show whether this momentum is sustained,” said Hafiz.

Sectoral spending

Spending on food and beverages amounted to SR2.72 billion, a weekly decline of 3.1 percent.

Transactions in restaurants and cafes stood at SR1.89 billion, down 0.6 percent, while spending on apparel, clothing and accessories totaled SR1.28 billion, a decrease of 0.5 percent.

The transportation sector recorded POS transactions worth SR1.05 billion, down 4.7 percent, while spending at gas stations stood at SR1.05 billion, down 5.6 percent.

Healthcare spending totaled SR937.86 million, a 2.4 percent decline.

Professional and business services posted the steepest drop among major categories, with spending falling 16.2 percent to SR624.20 million and the number of transactions declining 10.5 percent.

Auto and equipment rentals also fell sharply, down 15.7 percent to SR61.31 million.

Public utilities and services led gains, with spending rising 19.5 percent to SR87.56 million.

Education-related transactions increased 11.6 percent to SR137.72 million, while spending on construction and building materials climbed 7.3 percent to SR469.83 million.

Furniture and home supplies rose 5.8 percent to SR513.51 million, and jewelry spending increased 3.9 percent to SR643.70 million.

Geographic breakdown

Riyadh dominated POS transactions, with spending in the capital reaching SR5.28 billion, down 1 percent from the previous week, even as the number of transactions rose 0.8 percent to 88.80 million.

Jeddah recorded transactions amounting to SR1.94 billion, a decline of 1.8 percent, with the total number of transactions standing at 28.98 million.

In Dammam, consumer spending totaled SR742.38 million, down 0.7 percent, followed by Madinah at SR593.65 million and Makkah at SR573.61 million.