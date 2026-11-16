JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia-based technology group iMENA has completed a capital increase of SR802 million ($214 million) to support its next phase of growth in the Kingdom and other Middle Eastern and North African markets.

The announcement was made during the Digital Entrepreneurship Majlis, held under the patronage of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif.

Growth strategy

Completed in two tranches, the capital increase will strengthen the group’s financial position and support investments in Saudi Arabia, while enabling the expansion of its digital platforms and operations across the region.

iMENA Chairman Nasir Al-Sharif described the capital increase as a milestone in the group’s efforts to build technology businesses that address the evolving needs of regional markets.

He highlighted the opportunities created by Saudi Vision 2030 for technology companies to grow and expand, reaffirming iMENA’s commitment to supporting the development of the digital economy and generating sustainable value for shareholders and the markets in which it operates.

iMENA CEO Sara Al-AlShaikh said the group’s priorities in the next phase would include strengthening integration across its businesses and leveraging their technological capabilities, data and expertise to accelerate growth and improve competitiveness.

She added that Saudi Arabia would remain central to this strategy, with the group seeking to expand its presence and investments in the Kingdom and strengthen its role as the operational base for regional expansion.

Regional footprint

iMENA operates digital platforms across classified advertising, automotive commerce and mobility services, including OpenSooq, SellAnyCar and Jeeny.

Its platforms serve more than 100 million users across over 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The group’s investor base includes Sanabil Investments and several Saudi institutional investors, which have supported its growth and business expansion.

The announcement at the Digital Entrepreneurship Majlis highlights the initiative's role in connecting entrepreneurs with investors, showcasing investment opportunities in technology businesses and supporting the growth of the digital economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.