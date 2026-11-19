RIYADH: Egypt is set to receive about $2.3 billion in funding from the International Monetary Fund after reaching a staff-level agreement on the final review of its loan program and a separate assessment under its climate resilience facility.

The agreement covers the eighth review of Egypt’s 48-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement and the third under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, following discussions between an IMF mission and Egyptian authorities in Cairo from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, with virtual discussions continuing from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15.

Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Egypt will receive about $1.5 billion under the EFF and up to $800 million under the RSF. The disbursements would bring total funding under the two arrangements to approximately $9.6 billion, according to the IMF.

The agreement marks a further step in Egypt’s $8 billion IMF program, approved in March 2024 after the country faced mounting economic pressures, including foreign currency shortages, high inflation and mounting debt.

Egypt faces high financing needs

The IMF estimates that Egypt’s gross financing needs will remain at around 40 percent of gross domestic product in the near term before declining gradually to below 30 percent by 2030.

Efforts to reduce the state’s role in the economy remain central to the reform program.

According to the IMF’s latest review, Egypt expects to generate about $1.5 billion from additional divestment transactions in the financial year of 2026/27, with at least half of the proceeds earmarked for debt reduction.

Economic resilience and external risks

The IMF said: “The authorities’ successful implementation of their economic reform program and proactive response to the implications of the Middle East war have helped preserve macroeconomic stability and supported Egypt’s resilience in the face of a series of external shocks.”

It added: “Real gross domestic product growth reached 5.1 percent in FY2025/26 (ending June 30), supported by the recovery in Suez Canal and petroleum-related activity and continued strength in manufacturing, tourism, and communications.

“Inflation outcomes — while still elevated — have been more favorable than expected.”

The IMF said higher imports had widened the current account deficit, prompting authorities to maintain appropriate macroeconomic policies in response to renewed external pressures.

Exchange-rate flexibility has helped Egypt absorb external shocks and keep gross international reserves comfortably above the IMF’s reserve adequacy benchmark.

Risks to the economic outlook remain elevated, as an escalation of regional conflicts could disrupt trade and investment.

Tighter global financial conditions could compound these pressures, triggering capital outflows and increasing borrowing costs. High debt levels and financing requirements remain key vulnerabilities.

Conversely, easing regional tensions, a recovery in Suez Canal activity and faster implementation of structural reforms could provide further support to economic growth.