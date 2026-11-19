DEAD SEA: Jordan’s economy has been made stronger and more resilient as a result of the frequent crises the country has faced since the start of the millennium, according to Deputy Prime Minister Muhannad Shehadeh.

Speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference in Sweimeh, Shehadeh, who is also minister of state for economic affairs, told Arab News that the disruption had had a positive effect.

“Since the year 2000 Jordan has been going through external shocks. Every two years and four months we go through an external shock and that gave the economy some sort of agility, immunity and capability to adapt to a new external shock,” he said.

The current economic growth of 3 percent was “a rate we have not seen for the longest time,” and the government was expecting it to continue, he said.

“This is a testimonial to Jordan’s economic resilience. This is a testimonial that Jordan is a land of opportunity, a land of stability and a land of capability as well.”

The conference brought together policymakers, officials, investors and development finance institutions with the aim of turning the partnership between Jordan and the EU into concrete projects.

“Yesterday we signed a huge project, a water conveyor that will probably be around $6 billion,” Shehadeh said.

He was referring to the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, which was officially launched on Wednesday by Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein.

Reuters reported that it has attracted $6.7 billion in investment and will eventually deliver 300 million cubic meters of water, serving 40 percent of Jordan’s population.

About 26 percent of the loans were made by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank and 22 percent by the US International Development Finance Corp, the report said.

Shehadeh said that the project was part of a wider set of investments designed to boost growth

“We have a pipeline of projects,” he said. “All of that will have a positive effect on GDP. It has been calculated.”

He said that the conference was evidence of the faith investors had in Jordan.

“Today I am here to make a statement. And the statement is that amid everything happening in the region, we are capable of bringing together over 700 people from 52 destinations. This is a testimonial for Jordan’s economy.”