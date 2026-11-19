RIYADH: Oman has signed a concession agreement with Energy Oman and ExxonMobil to assess and develop gas resources in Greater Makarem, with initial investment expected to exceed $400 million.

The deal paves the way for an integrated gas production and liquefaction project, and total investment is expected to reach several billion dollars across the development and production phases, the Oman News Agency reported.

Oman plans major LNG project in Duqm

The development is linked to a proposed liquefied natural gas project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, targeting annual production capacity of between 6 million and 9 million tonnes.

The capacity could be higher depending on the findings of technical studies and assessments of the field’s production potential.

The project is also expected to attract further investment in gas infrastructure, processing, liquefaction and export facilities, supporting the expansion of Oman’s liquefied natural gas industry and its presence in international markets, according to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

The newly released ONA statement said: “The agreement includes an evaluation period during which the investors are committed to executing a comprehensive work program.

“This includes conducting technical studies and drilling appraisal wells to determine the field’s production capacity.”

It added: “The results of this phase will serve as the foundation for defining production targets, field development requirements, and the infrastructure necessary for production and processing.”

Agreement aims to strengthen Oman’s energy sector

Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al-Aufi said the agreement supports the country’s efforts to strengthen energy security, expand natural gas reserves and increase production capacity, while advancing economic diversification and local content.

He added that the ministry aims to maximize the economic value of hydrocarbon resources through integrated industrial projects and the expansion of the LNG sector and its related industries, boosting energy’s contribution to the national economy.

Al-Aufi noted that ExxonMobil’s investment reflects the appeal of Oman’s oil and gas sector to major international companies and provides an opportunity to draw on global expertise and advanced technologies, particularly in exploring and producing from complex reservoirs.

The investment is also expected to improve operational efficiency, support knowledge and technology transfer, and develop the skills of Oman’s energy workforce.

“The partnership between Omani energy interests and ExxonMobil combines investment capacity, technical expertise, and advanced global technologies to develop discovered gas resources,” the statement said, adding that it paves the way for a long-term industrial project that will bolster the competitiveness of the Oman’s gas sector and strengthen its role in global energy markets.