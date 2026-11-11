RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's energy firm Principal Buyer has opened qualification for Round 8 of its solar and wind projects, with a combined capacity of 3,200 megawatts.

The Saudi Power Procurement Co.'s round comprises the 900-MW Tamir solar photovoltaic project in the Riyadh region, the 1,000-MW Sharq Al-Amwaj solar PV project in the Asir region, and the 1,300-MW Al-Muzairah wind project in the Makkah region.

The initiatives are part of the Ministry of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Program, which aims to harness the Kingdom’s renewable energy resources and reduce reliance on liquid fuels for power generation.

The program also aims to achieve an optimal energy mix for electricity generation, with renewables and energy storage systems accounting for around 50 percent of the mix by 2030.

SPPC is responsible for preparing preliminary studies, tendering power generation projects, and signing power purchase agreements and energy storage service agreements with developer consortiums.

The company invited those interested in learning more about the National Renewable Energy Program’s projects to visit its website.