RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has postponed the sixth UN World Data Forum and the second Saudi Statistics Forum, both due in Riyadh next month, until 2027.

The General Authority for Statistics said new dates will be announced later through official channels.

It gave no reason for moving the events, which were due to take place in Riyadh from Nov. 9 to 12.

The move follows the postponement of the Future Investment Initiative, Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference set to be held in Riyadh.

Organizers said the 10th edition, scheduled for Oct. 26-29, will now take place in 2027.

GASTAT’s statement did not link its decision to the security situation or to the FII postponement.

“The decision reflects the authority’s commitment to offering an experience in step with the aspirations of the data and statistics community, with wide international participation by speakers, experts and partners,” GASTAT said in the statement.

GASTAT said the decision would strengthen the impact expected from the UN forum.

Road to Riyadh events to continue

The authority said its “Road to Riyadh” events will carry on. They aim to deepen joint work and the exchange of insights and global experience in statistics, and to sustain cooperation and knowledge-sharing.

The UN World Data Forum draws more than 20,000 participants, including representatives of governments, national statistical offices, international organizations, civil society, academia and the private sector.

Wider wave of delays

The FII decision came after a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, including strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

FII Institute CEO Princess Maha bint Mishari said the postponement reflects the institute’s commitment to partners, members, speakers and participants, and its wish to ensure the edition meets expectations. The announcement came on October 19, with new dates to be announced “very soon.”

Other events have been also pushed back in light of the conflicts in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s tech event LEAP, originally set for April 13-16, was rescheduled because of the regional tension.

The fifth edition ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 and closed with more than $15 billion in investments and partnerships.

Intersec Saudi Arabia, due on Nov. 16-18, will be held in October 2027, while the Saudi Retail Forum, set for Nov. 19, has been moved to March. Saudi Arabia and the EU also postponed a planned summit.